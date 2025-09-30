Fitzrovia invests to deliver a hospitality-first rental experience focused on refined design, customer service, and community

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rental housing, has launched Loxley - a new rental brand debuting in Montréal. Loxley is dedicated to elevating recently built rental properties, setting a higher standard for living. With three modern towers in downtown Montréal now operating under the Loxley by Fitzrovia banner, Fitzrovia is deepening its commitment to Quebec with an expanded regional office and long-term growth strategy across Canada.

"As we expand across Montréal, what sets Fitzrovia apart is our relentless focus on the resident experience," said Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder of Fitzrovia. "Loxley blends design-forward spaces with hospitality-level service that simply doesn't exist in Montréal, where demand is surging and vacancy is low. People are seeking more than a rental unit--they want an elevated home, with quality finishes, great amenities, and onsite teams that truly care. With Loxley, we're upgrading recently completed rental buildings to deliver this refined rental experience."

Loxley will launch with three newly rebranded properties with multi-million-dollar upgrades to common areas and amenities that are transforming shared spaces into thriving, community-focused environments, fostering connection and enriching the resident experience:

2061 Stanley Street (formerly Stanbrooke, built in 2018) has been reintroduced as Loxley Mille Carré with upgrade work completed.

(formerly Stanbrooke, built in 2018) has been reintroduced as with upgrade work completed. 2100 Rue de Bleury (formerly Le Smith, built in 2019) and 375 Rue de la Concorde (formerly C-Lofts, built in 2015) have been renamed Loxley Quartier des Spectacles, with upgrade work planned for Fall 2025.

Montréal's rental market is under significant pressure, with surging population growth, baby boomers downsizing, and younger generations embracing urban rental living. The vacancy rate for purpose-built rentals is well below the 10-year average of 2.7% according to CMHC.

"Montréal residents have high expectations for how and where they live, valuing design, detail, and a meaningful sense of community," said Sarah Mashhady, Senior Vice-President and Head of Quebec at Fitzrovia. "What's been missing is one key ingredient: customer service. With Loxley, we're focused on bringing hospitality into the everyday, creating homes that feel warm, and hospitality teams that are intentional and responsive to our residents' needs."

To fuel this growth and pursue other opportunities to expand its premier rental offering in the Quebec market, Fitzrovia has expanded its Montréal headquarters at 2001 Robert-Bourassa Boulevard. With over 12,500 sq ft regional headquarters, the office is home to a growing team across investments, asset management, operations, resident services, marketing, leasing and development.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rentals with over 9,000 units completed, acquired or under development in Toronto and Montréal. We deliver high quality rental supply to the housing market across the affordability spectrum, including our flagship Fitzrovia Collection communities, Maddox modern vintage communities, Waverley premier student accommodations and Loxley, redefined and elevated newly built communities. We distinguish ourselves through our vertically integrated operating model where we own and manage the full process from land acquisition through to design, construction, marketing, leasing and award-winning property and asset management. We put our residents first and relentlessly innovate to exceed their expectations with world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service. Our vibrant rental communities inspire and connect our residents while delivering long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for our investment partners. As a proud Canadian company, we are consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association.

