TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer and operator of purpose-built rental housing, has partnered with one of Canada's leading fintech companies, Chexy, to launch the country's first-of-its-kind collaboration between a major rental developer and a rewards-powered payments platform. Through this unique partnership, Fitzrovia residents can now pay rent using Chexy and those who are Aeroplan Members can earn Aeroplan® Points -- bringing Canada's premier travel loyalty program into the rental-living experience for the first time.

The partnership also introduces a market-first feature: the ability for Aeroplan Members to earn Aeroplan Points when making Fitzrovia rent payments through Chexy using their debit card, with no fee. Aeroplan Members who sign a new lease with Fitzrovia and pay rent through Chexy using debit or credit can earn Aeroplan points for signing that lease. They can also collect points on their monthly rental payments, helping them get closer to their next vacation, upgrade, or once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"At Fitzrovia, we've always believed renting shouldn't mean compromising on lifestyle," said Adrian Rocca, CEO & Founder, Fitzrovia. "We're excited to partner with Chexy, a true innovator in the payments space, to take that idea even further and turn an everyday payment into an elevated experience. For Aeroplan Members to earn Aeroplan points when renting with us brings our residents one step closer to the travel, rewards, and lifestyle they aspire to."

Chexy offers Canadians the most rewarding way to manage their largest recurring expenses all in one convenient place. And through its partnership with Aeroplan, users can now turn those payments into even more Aeroplan Points.

"Chexy was created to transform some of life's biggest expenses into rewarding financial experiences," said Liza Akhvledziani Carew, Co-Founder & CEO of Chexy. "Rent has been at the heart of this mission since inception. With Fitzrovia, a changemaker redefining what it means to rent aspirationally in Canada, we're reshaping how loyalty and rewards come to life in the real estate space."

Rental that takes you places: earn ongoing Aeroplan points

Aeroplan members who sign a new lease at any Fitzrovia community can register with Chexy and connect either their debit or credit card to make rent payments, earning up to 2 Aeroplan points per $1 of monthly rent paid. There is no transaction fee with pre-authorized debit payments, and each resident is eligible for a three-month credit card fee-free promotion.

Current Fitzrovia residents who begin paying rent through Chexy will have their credit card payment fees waived for the first three months. They'll also gain access to Chexy's ongoing offers and promotions, providing even more value beyond rent payments.

An exclusive offer for new Fitzrovia residents at lease-up communities

Fitzrovia has several communities in lease-up phase, including Elm-Ledbury, Sloane, Maddox Cabbagetown and Maddox Tyndall. Aeroplan members who sign new leases at these communities and pay their rent with Chexy can earn lease signing bonus rewards starting at 5,000 Aeroplan points and climbing to 50,000 points for Berkeley Collection suites.

For full details, please visit: http://www.chexy.co/fitzrovia

Reward structures and offers vary by property and subject to terms and conditions.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest purpose-built rental developer, headquartered in Toronto with communities across Ontario and Quebec. With over 9,000 units completed, acquired or under development, Fitzrovia delivers high-quality rental supply across the affordability spectrum. Assets including the flagship Fitzrovia Collection purpose-built communities, Loxley redefined and elevated newly built communities, Maddox modern vintage communities and Waverley premier student housing. With a resident-first approach, Fitzrovia offers early learning centres, virtual health care partnerships, and world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service to inspire and connect residents. Through a vertically integrated operating model that combines development and design, construction, marketing, leasing and award-winning property and asset management, Fitzrovia delivers long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for investment partners. As a proud Canadian company, Fitzrovia is consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association.

The rental revolution is now. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca and follow @FitzroviaLife on Instagram.

About Chexy

Chexy is a Canadian fintech company on a mission to help people get ahead by earning rewards on payments they already make. Initially focused on rent, Chexy has expanded its platform to support credit card payments for everyday bills and government taxes -- unlocking cash flow, flexibility, and rewards like never before. Whether you're paying your landlord, utility provider, or the CRA, Chexy makes it seamless to earn rewards, manage your finances, and take control of your money. Chexy is backed by leading investors and trusted by thousands of Canadians. For more about Chexy, visit chexy.co.

