OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Coming together to exchange ideas on key research questions and new areas of work is important to our shared understanding of lobster. By working together toward this common goal, we are making sure future Indigenous and coastal communities in Atlantic Canada and Quebec will benefit from healthy lobster stocks.

On June 15, Fisheries and Oceans Canada held a Lobster Science Partnership Roundtable to discuss important lobster science questions and research priorities. Thank you to the more than 40 participants, including Indigenous partners, commercial fishing representatives, other key researchers and Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists, for their invaluable contribution to the conversation on the work that needs to be done to chart a common course for lobster science.

Participants discussed the specific lobster science projects they would like to undertake, and what they could each contribute. They also expressed interest in developing the Lobster Science Partnership Roundtable, and discussion focused on next steps needed to grow an effective partnership, including how to effectively work together and engage others in the process.

If you would like to contribute ideas or have comments to share on lobster science, please contact [email protected]

"The lobster fishery is central to our way of life in Atlantic Canada. Every one of us has a shared interest in keeping it strong and sustainable. That's why we've brought together Indigenous partners, harvester representatives and scientists from across the region to share data, priorities, and concerns, and address them together. The more we know about the fishery, the better we can manage it. That's good for our stocks, and for the livelihoods and communities that depend on them."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Environmental conditions continue to be favourable for the productivity of lobster in our waters.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada uses data from research studies and assessments, scientific monitoring, and information collected by harvesters to assess the overall health of lobster stocks.

Stock assessment information is peer reviewed by scientists and published in a science advisory report on the Department's website.

The Department considers conservation and the health of the species when making decisions on the sustainable management of lobster.

In 2018, the Government of Canada announced amendments to the Fisheries Act that promoted restoration of degraded habitat and rebuilding of depleted fish stocks, provided for comprehensive protection of all fish and fish habitat, and strengthened the role of Indigenous peoples in project reviews and policy development, while recognizing that decisions can be guided by principles of sustainability, precaution and ecosystem management.

