OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Seal harvesting is an important and valuable activity for many Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. In Canada, it is managed in a sustainable, well-regulated, and humane way that supports Canada's Indigenous, rural, remote, and coastal communities.

In response to growing interest in participating in the seal harvest, today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that personal use seal licences will be available to harvesters in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The focus of this harvest is harp and grey seals which DFO assesses to be in the healthy zone of the Department's precautionary approach framework.

Previously, DFO's Commercial Fisheries Licensing Policy for Eastern Canada only allowed harvesters in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador to apply for personal use seal licences. In addition to expanding the personal use seal harvest into new provinces, amendments to the policy have also incorporated the long-standing practice of requiring harvesters to participate in humane harvesting information sessions.

DFO intends to issue a limited number of new personal use licences for 2024, in order to pilot the activity in additional areas. Lessons learned from this pilot will inform next steps on personal use sealing within these jurisdictions. Under the conditions of licence, each personal use harvester will be able to harvest up to six harp and/or grey seals. The precise number of harvesters and harvest limits will be determined following further consultations with potential harvesters and provincial partners.

DFO will work with provinces on options to further expand access to the personal use seal harvest next year.

Quotes

"The seal harvest is of great importance and value to many communities, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, as it meets fundamental needs such as food, culture, warmth, and economic independence. This is why I have always prioritized the issue of seals. It is essential to emphasize that this harvest is strictly regulated and monitored. With today's announcement, the Government of Canada reaffirms its support for the seal harvest and for management decisions that are based on scientific advice, both in terms of conservation and on humane harvest practices."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

DFO has not established a Total Allowable Catch (quota) level for seal harvests in recent years. However, the Department monitors harvests closely to ensure landings respect the science advice from the most recent seal population assessments.

For harp seals, the most recent (2019) population estimate is 4.7 million animals. The most recent assessment (2021) of grey seals estimates the population of this species at 366,400.

A new harp seal survey was completed in March 2022 . A new population assessment based on the results of the 2022 survey and using the new model are expected to be published in 2025.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Andrew Richardson, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]