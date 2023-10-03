FirstOntario is awarded $50,000 grant to support its student nutrition program

Award will go to community agencies that deliver student nutrition programs

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - FirstOntario Credit Union has been awarded a $50,000 grant from EQ Bank in recognition of the credit union's long standing support for student nutrition programs

FirstOntario received the top prize through EQ Bank's Empowering Your Community program. The award will be directed entirely by FirstOntario to the community partners that deliver student nutrition programs. This support will help ensure students can continue to count on healthy snacks and breakfasts while at school.

"We are grateful and humbled by this recognition from EQ Bank and we're pleased to be able to dedicate all of it directly back into the student nutrition programs that we support," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union. "It's important for our credit union to reinvest in our communities and supporting the health, well-being and learning of children is critically important. We believe supporting student nutrition programs through dollars and employee volunteer support is a priority and a long-standing commitment for our credit union. Our relationship with our student nutrition program community partners makes a huge impact on our communities and we are committed to strengthening our community and reinvesting our profits where it makes a difference, especially when it comes to children and food security."

Since 2014, FirstOntario has invested more than $2.3 million into student nutrition programs and is happy to work with dedicated partners that include: Brant Food for Thought, Halton Food for Thought, Haldimand-Norfolk REACH (Child Nutrition Network), Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation, Hamilton Tastebuds, Niagara Nutrition Partners and Ontario Student Nutrition Program (VON -OSNP) Southwest Region.

Access to healthy snacks helps to fuel young students with enough energy and nutrition for a full day of learning and engagement and last year more than 84,000 students in 1,600 schools directly benefitted from FirstOntario's support.

FirstOntario Blue Wave employee volunteers support programs by assisting on a regular basis within school programs and the delivery of local produce and are eager to get to helping.

EQ Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members.

About FirstOntario Credit Union

About FirstOntario Credit Union FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $6.5 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

