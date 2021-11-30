FirstOntario Credit Union kicks off the season of giving with $100,000 donation to address growing need at local food banks

Credit union marks GivingTuesday and puts the focus on helping communities

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - FirstOntario's foundation is built on investing its profits back into its communities and to support this commitment, the credit union is giving $100,000 to help address food insecurity in local neighbourhoods. The donation is part of GivingTuesday, a recognized day that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday where Canadians join a movement that is dedicated to giving back.

"Addressing hunger is top priority for us as food and shelter are basic human rights that everyone should have access to," said FirstOntario CEO Lloyd Smith. "Part of being a cooperative financial institution is acting out of concern for our community and making a positive impact wherever we can."

As food banks brace for the holidays amid a new wave of clients due to the pandemic, support is critical to ensure everyone gets what they need. This recent donation follows an ongoing commitment to student nutrition programs, where FirstOntario has already given close to $2 million in funding to make sure children have adequate, healthy snacks in school.

The donations will be shared with key agencies and community partners that offer programs and services for those in need nearby. They include Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, The Hope Center in Welland, Neighbour to Neighbour and Good Shepherd in Hamilton, Burlington Food Bank, Fare Share Food Bank Oakville, Cayuga Food Bank, Tillsonburg Helping Hand Food Bank, Simcoe Caring Cupboard, Salvation Army Woodstock/Norwich/Ingersoll, United Way Halton and Hamilton, Bethlehem Housing and Support Services and Food4Kids in both Hamilton and Niagara.

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving Members for 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $5.7 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For further information: Media contact: Stacey Marshall, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, [email protected], 905-387-2133