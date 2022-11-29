FirstOntario Credit Union is sharing over $135K with local food banks

The substantial amount aligns with a major increase in the number of people turning to food banks for help

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - In the spirit of giving and investing in community health and wellness, FirstOntario Credit Union is delivering donations totaling more than $135,000 to local food banks before the end of the year. FirstOntario employees are also gearing up to provide an extra 'Blue Wave' of volunteer support to help many of these organizations through the holidays.

The funds are being distributed among several organizations that are a welcome source of food for many families in need across Ontario, including:

According to the recently released HungerCount 2022 report, Ontario statistics indicate that food bank visits are up 16% from 2021 and have grown a staggering 43% since 2019. The pandemic, rising rental costs and inflationary prices for basic necessities have all contributed to the increasing need and it is only expected to continue.

"We know it's been another challenging year for so many people and food banks are a lifeline for thousands of people in our communities," said Lloyd Smith, CEO of FirstOntario. "We hope our continuing financial support can help relieve some of the growing demand food banks are facing, especially over the holidays. We are also very proud of our Blue Wave staff volunteers who are helping many of these organizations distribute the food to those who need it."

With this latest funding commitment, FirstOntario is reaching close to $300,000 in financial support for local food banks over the last three years. In this season of giving, members can also actively make monetary donations in support of the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive at any FirstOntario location until December 16.

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $5.8 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For further information: Stacey Marshall, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, 905-387-2133