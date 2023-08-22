FirstOntario Credit Union Confirmed as a Signature Partner of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The 2023 Grey Cup Festival and FirstOntario Credit Union announced today a partnership that confirms FirstOntario as a signature partner of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival.

The Grey Cup Festival will deliver an unforgettable experience for CFL fans and members of the surrounding community with a full week of programming this November.

The success of an event of this scale is only possible with the enthusiastic support of the community. A key component of the partnership includes FirstOntario presenting the Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Program. Over 1,000 volunteers will contribute to the success of the Grey Cup Festival, supporting several important activities including greeting attendees, scorekeeping events, and much more. FirstOntario's Blue Wave Employee Volunteers will also directly participate in the Grey Cup Festival, demonstrating their commitment to community and promoting the importance of volunteerism.

FirstOntario will also present the Community Race to the Cup in partnership with Around the Bay, North America's oldest road race. This free community and student race will promote health and fitness, while striving to inspire the next generation of CFL fans. Over 1,500 kids will participate, running from Gage Park and finishing at Tim Hortons Field. Participants will be asked to bring a non-perishable food item, with all food contributions being donated to the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative to eliminate hunger in our communities.

"FirstOntario is proud to partner in the success of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival and our partnership is a great example of how like-minded organizations with shared values can make a positive difference in our community," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union. "FirstOntario's support builds on our credit union's long-term commitment to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and our many important local initiatives, all designed to strengthen our communities and promote the importance of volunteerism."

"We're happy to welcome FirstOntario Credit Union as a signature partner of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival," said Gerry Fonzo, General Manager of the 2023 Grey Cup. "The Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Program is essential to putting on a world-class event and we're proud to work with an organization like FirstOntario that shares our commitment to our local community."

About the Grey Cup Festival

The 2023 Grey Cup Festival will celebrate the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton and include over 40 events that promise to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes, and families alike. It will feature events organized by various community organizations, such as Sonic Unyon (Supercrawl), Around the Bay and Hamilton Santa Claus Parade, among others that are contributing to building a contemporary Hamilton - making the Festival truly Built in the Hammer. Centralized in Downtown Hamilton, the Festival's venues and events will be located in a compact footprint that will ensure walkability and accessibility for everyone. Quintessentially Hamilton, the Festival also includes two events in Niagara Falls making the 110th Grey Cup the first in the event's history to be regional.

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $6.5 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.

SOURCE FirstOntario Credit Union

For further information: Media contact: Stacey Marshall, Manager, Communications & Public Relations, T: 905-387-2133| Toll-Free: 1-800-616-8878, ext. 1297, [email protected]