As a non-invasive option targeting the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), CAMZYOS™ meets a critical unmet need

CAMZYOS™ is the only approved treatment developed specifically for oHCM

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) is pleased to announce an important milestone for eligible patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) living in Quebec and Alberta and covered under the federal government Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program. CAMZYOS™ (mavacamten capsules), a first in class oral cardiac myosin inhibitor for the treatment of oHCM is now included on the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) List of Medications, the Alberta Drug Benefits List and available through the Indigenous Services Canada NIHB drug plan for coverage for patients who meet certain eligibility criteriai.

CAMZYOSTM is the only Health Canada approved reversible cardiac myosin inhibitor indicated for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adults. As an oral medication targeting the underlying cause of oHCM, CAMZYOS™ offers a non-invasive alternative, addressing an unmet need in the treatment landscape for this condition.

"This is an important development for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients. Previous medications used to manage oHCM offered limited relief from symptoms," said Dr. Rafik Tadros, cardiologist and Director of the Cardiovascular Genetics Centre at the Montreal Heart Institute. "Interventional treatments, while effective for many, are invasive, associated with risk of complications and are performed by highly specialized experts in a small number of institutions, leading to accessibility challenges and significant waitlists. Being able to offer patients an accessible and non-invasive option designed and evaluated in randomized controlled trials specifically for this condition, with the potential to improve cardiac function is something we were never able to do before and is a noteworthy advancement in the treatment of this condition."

Until now, the pharmacological options for patients with oHCM are focused on managing symptoms and patients often require surgical interventions when medications do not provide adequate symptom relief.

"Today's announcement is very positive news for people with oHCM in Alberta and in Quebec, and for eligible First Nations and Inuit patients. Having access to new treatments that target a significant unmet need for those who struggle with debilitating symptoms that affect daily living activities and their ability to function is critical," says Marc Bains, Co-founder and Vice President of the HeartLife Foundation, and heart transplant recipient. "We hope all Canadians who need access to these new treatments soon have the same opportunity."

The Quebec, Alberta and NIHB listings are further to recommendations for public reimbursement for CAMZYOS™ from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH; now Canada's Drug Agency) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS), supported by the results of the pivotal Phase III EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR HCM trials.

"These first reimbursement decisions for CAMYZOS™ represent a pivotal moment for Canadians living with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, who are at risk of a life-threatening event at any time," said Durhane Wong-Rieger, Chair of the Canadian Heart Patient Alliance. "We hope that all provincial and territorial drug plans will follow this lead and reduce that threat for all."

"As a leader in cardiovascular care, our commitment lies in advancing scientific progress through the pursuit of disease-modifying innovation, particularly in therapeutic areas most in need of new options. We're very pleased with the decision by the Quebec and Alberta governments and NIHB to add CAMZYOS™ to their public formularies," said Elaine Phillips, General Manager, BMS Canada. "We understand the urgency and remain dedicated to collaborating with decision makers across the country to ensure equitable access to CAMZYOS™ for all eligible Canadians."

For more information about CAMZYOS™, including prescribing and safety information, please consult the Canadian product monograph here.

About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common familial heart diseaseii occurring in about 1 in 500 individuals and affects males and females of all ages and ethnic backgrounds. iii,iv

The most common subtype is obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM)v which occurs when the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) becomes blocked or has reduced blood flow due to the heart walls becoming thick or stiff.vi Complications of the disease can include atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure, and in rare cases, sudden cardiac death.iv

About Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company, a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. employs close to 300 people across the country. For more information, please visit https://www.bms.com/ca/en.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

i Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec. List of Medications. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/en/about-us/list-medications Alberta Drug Benefits List. https://idbl.ab.bluecross.ca/idbl/load.do? Non-Insured Health Benefits Program Drug Benefits List https://nihb-ssna.express-scripts.ca/en/0205140506092019/16/160407 ii Maron BJ, Maron MS, Semsarian C. Genetics of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy after 20 years: clinical perspectives. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2012;60(8):705-715. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22796258/ iii Maron BJ, Gardin JM, Flack JM, et al. Prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in a general population of young adults. Echocardiographic analysis of 4111 subjects in the cardia study. Coronary artery risk development in (young) adults. Circulation 1995;92:785–9 iv Daniel L. Jacoby MD, Eugene C. DePasquale MD, William J. McKenna MD. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: diagnosis, risk strati cation and treatment. CMAJ, February 5, 2013, 185(2). v Christian Prinz, Dr. et al. The Diagnosis and Treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. 2011 Apr; 108(13): 209–215. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3078548/ vi Stanford Health Care. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Accessed June 14, 2021. https://stanfordhealthcare.org/medical-conditions/blood-heart-circulation/hypertrophic-cardiomyopathy.html

