CAMZYOS™ recognized for its pioneering approach as the first treatment specifically designed to address obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM)

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) is proud to announce that CAMZYOS™ (mavacamten capsules) has been named the 2024 winner of the prestigious Prix Galien Canada Innovative Product Award.

Presented at the Health Research Foundation gala ceremony in Toronto on November 19, 2024, this annual award recognizes the new drug product to have made the most significant overall contribution to patient care in Canada in terms of efficacy, safety, benefits and innovationi.

Left to right: Stephanie Corriveau, Garrick Ma, Karen Ross, Elaine Phillips, François Villeneuve, Allison Leake, Jamila Ennarici, Isabelle Lessard (Health Research Foundation) (CNW Group/Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada)

This esteemed recognition celebrates CAMZYOS™ as a scientific advancement that addresses the unmet medical needs of individuals living with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Unlike traditional treatments that primarily focus on symptom management, CAMZYOS™ targets HCM at the source, representing a significant shift in treatment approach.

As a first-in-class oral cardiac myosin inhibitor, CAMZYOSTM is the only Health Canada approved treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adult patientsii.

"Receiving the Prix Galien Canada is a tremendous honour that we share with everyone who persevered in the development and delivery of CAMZYOS™. We are immensely thankful and humbled by the recognition," said Elaine Phillips, General Manager, BMS Canada. "The significant unmet need in oHCM fuelled the discovery of CAMZYOS™ and winning this revered award is a powerful testament to what can be achieved when we dare to transform patient care and improve outcomes."

CAMZYOS™ represents a key advancement in the management of oHCM, a condition marked by progressive thickening of the heart muscle that can severely impact patient quality of life. By specifically targeting cardiac myosin to reduce hypercontractility of the heart muscle, CAMZYOS™ offers a novel therapeutic approach that can lead to symptom reduction and improvement in patient daily functioning and quality of life.

_________________________________ i Canada's Health Research Foundation: The Prix Galien Canada – Product Innovation Award. https://innovativemedicines.ca/browse-by/health-research-foundation-hrf/awards/the-prix-galien-canada-product-innovation-award/ ii Bristol Myers Squibb. CAMZYOS™ (mavacamten) Product Monograph. February 2024.

