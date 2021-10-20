TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to partner with First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) and Reconciliation Education to offer 4 Seasons of Reconciliation, a transformative Indigenous cultural awareness program. This self-paced online program offers a series of interactive learning modules on truth and reconciliation, and will be available to Canadians from October 20 to December 31, 2021 and from June 1 to August 31, 2022.

"Reconciliation is one of the most important social movements of our time, and it's vital that corporate Canada answers the call to realize a genuine and truly equal partnership between Indigenous nations and Canada," said Dr. Bettina Schneider, Academic Dean, Community, Research & Graduate Programs and Associate Professor at First Nations University of Canada. "Our hope is that the course can help to close this education gap in Indigenous history for Canadians, and to spark a continued learning journey for Canadians across the country."

To this day, many Canadians remain unaware of the past and present realities for Indigenous peoples, and of the issues that underpin the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action. In the spirit of co-learning, RBC invites all Canadians to learn about truth and reconciliation through the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation online course.

"The 4 Seasons of Reconciliation online program has been a powerful resource to help our employees understand Indigenous realities and histories in a new light, and to allow us to push forward in our commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's call to action #92," said Gopal Bansal, Vice-President, Diversity and Inclusion, RBC. "We're proud to partner with FNUniv and Reconciliation Education to now be able to offer all Canadians the opportunity to learn more and collectively move towards truth and reconciliation."

First released on the heels of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Final Report, 4 Seasons of Reconciliation offers a 'relearning' of Canada's history. Incorporating an authentic representation of Indigenous perspectives through award-winning multimedia and Elder-directed content, the program's aim is to promote a renewed relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians; and to enable organizations to fulfill the Truth & Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Actions – including the call for economic equality and reconciliation.

For more than 100 years, RBC has been building strong relationships with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across Canada to drive economic growth and create positive social change, and we will continue to be a bank that acts on reconciliation in genuine and meaningful ways.

To learn more and register for the program, please visit www.ReconciliationEducation.ca/rbc.

About First Nations University of Canada

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) was founded in 1976 and is a First Nations owned post-secondary institution that aspires to have transformative impact by bridging our ceremonies, knowledge keepers, languages and traditions with the delivery of high-quality post-secondary education that will lead to the pride and success of all students, First Nations communities and Canada. As of Fall 2020, FNUniv has over 6,000 active students and more than 5,600 alumni. For more information about FNUniv, please visit http://fnuniv.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

For further information: Bonnie Rockthunder, First Nations University of Canada, 306-790-5950 ext. 2510; André Roberts, RBC, 416-313-7436

