FIRST NATIONS UNITE IN OPPOSING THE CHALK RIVER NUCLEAR WASTE MANAGEMENT PROJECT

WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - As a major mobilization is being held today in front of the Canadian Parliament to ask the federal government to stop the Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) project in Chalk River, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wishes to express its support for the Kebaowek First Nation and all other First Nations, municipalities, environmental groups, political parties, and thousands of citizens rallying in their opposition to this project that threatens the main source of drinking water of many Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Despite the opposition of multiple First Nations and more than 140 municipalities in Quebec and Ontario, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has made the decision to authorize the project of a new nuclear waste dump site in Chalk River. This decision is a direct violation of the rights of the Anishinabeg First Nations, whose unceded ancestral territory is directly affected by the operations at Chalk River. The AFNQL expresses its solidarity with these communities, particularly with the Kebaowek First Nation, which filed an application for judicial review with the Federal Court last week.

"As First Nations, we have a deep respect for our responsibility to protect our land. We expect governments to recognize that. Today, we reiterate our call on the Canadian government to act in accordance with its obligations to First Nations, and to intervene to stop this project," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL joins several other civil society groups, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, in calling for urgent action by Justin Trudeau's government. For more information and to support Kebaowek First Nation, please visit: https://www.stopnuclearwaste.com/.

