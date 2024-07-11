MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Assembly of First Nations, Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Canada reached a $47.8 billion Agreement on the Long-Term Reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program. The Agreement is subject to engagement with First Nations and final approvals by the parties to the Agreement.

This First Nations-led and designed agreement is the product of the cumulative efforts of the First Nations Parties and their unwavering dedication and leadership over the past three years to ensure the rights of their children and communities are respected and upheld.

Building on the Agreement-in-Principle signed between Canada and the Parties that previously dedicated $20 billion over five years in 2021, this Agreement will include $47.8 billion over 10 years, providing stable and predictable funding over a longer period that fully supports a reformed program and accounts for the increased costs of services in remote communities.

Key reforms to the current Program's funding methodology will put First Nations in the driver's seat in delivering child and family services to their communities, with increased funding for prevention, First Nations representative services, post-majority support services that will support youth and young adults past the age of majority, and capital. Program funding will adjust to the needs of First Nations children and families today, and into the future, through adjustments for population, inflation and remoteness.

Over the next three months, First Nations-led engagements will take place across the country to help communities better understand how the Agreement will improve child and family services in their community. We will be working closely with the First Nations Parties during this process, and towards an approved final agreement later this year.

Once the Agreement is approved by the Parties, Canada and the First Nations Parties would file a motion with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to seek the end of its oversight over the First Nations Child and Family Services Program, with the goal of implementing a fully reformed Program by April 1, 2025.

Quotes

"Looking back over the past seven months as National Chief, there has not been a day that I have stopped working for our children. For too many years, we have been fighting to fix a broken child welfare system in the courts. And because of our unity in this fight for justice, we reached a historic turning point today with the largest compensation settlement in the history of this country."

National Chief, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

Assembly of First Nations

"Today, we stand at the brink of a transformative moment for our children and families. The Agreement on the Long-Term Reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program represents a profound commitment to our future, rooted in our sovereignty. By supporting the engagement process led by and for First Nations Leadership, and communicating the benefits of the Agreement, we ensure that the voices of our people guide the path forward, fostering a system that respects our traditions and values."

Abram Benedict, Ontario Regional Chief

Chiefs of Ontario

"Since 2016, we have worked to address the unique discrimination faced by remote communities in Nishnawbe Aski territory. Our Chiefs, as the rightsholders, instructed us to approach these negotiations in a good way to reach the best possible agreement. I believe this has been achieved. This draft agreement includes historic reforms on how funding will be adjusted to account for the high costs of delivering services in remote communities. What we have achieved is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I congratulate everyone involved in this lengthy process. Miigwetch to you all."

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

Nishnawbe Aski Nation

"This is a pivotal moment for reconciliation in Canada. This reform would put First Nations in the driver's seat delivering child and family services to their communities, because they know better than anyone what they need. It would mean First Nations children can grow up in their families, with the services they need, and surrounded by love and their culture. It would bring us closer to a Canada where every child has a fair chance to succeed."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

