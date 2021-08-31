First Nations' Land Issues Must Have Their Place in the Election Campaign

WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) denounces the fact that First Nations' land issues are being ignored, even scorned, in the current election campaign, as we clearly heard during the special TV program "Cinq chefs, une élection".

A question was asked about the territorial integrity of Canada and Quebec and possible discussions with First Nations regarding their land rights. The answer was that no one is talking about that right now and that nor Canada nor Quebec will be ceding any territories.

"Contrary to the answer provided, this election campaign is a perfect opportunity to discuss in depth, our land issues which should unequivocally be at the heart of every discussion regarding reconciliation between First Nations and the Crown. Let us recall the historical facts: Canada was built on unceded First Nations territories, linked to millennia-old cultures, but also to ancestral and treaty rights recognized and affirmed by the Canadian Constitution. Only First Nations can decide their future. They will never accept that their self-determination be subordinated to that of another people," says AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL will continue to be vigilant during the election campaign whenever issues concerning our rights will be raised.

