First Nations, Government, and Industry Gather in Vancouver to Address Housing & Infrastructure Needs in Communities

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Institute announced the return of the First Nations Housing & Infrastructure West conference, that will take place on April 30 – May 1, 2024. Building upon the success of previous editions, this event will once again serve as a pivotal platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in addressing the critical housing needs of Indigenous communities across the Western region.

Co-chaired by the Chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation April Martel and the Director of the BC First Nations Housing Managers Association Lory Oberst, the conference will bring together Indigenous leaders, government representatives, industry experts, and community advocates to explore innovative strategies and practical solutions to enhance housing infrastructure in communities.

The speaker faculty features the Chief of Cowessess First Nation Erica Beaudin, housing managers from Skwah (Sqwá), Liard, Mishkeegogamang, and Pasqua First Nations, key experts from BC Housing, AHMA, FNHIC, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing, and more.

"The world of First Nation housing and infrastructure is a constantly changing one. Working for your First Nation you are constantly bombarded with new issues, new ideas, new funding, and it can be hard to make sense of it all," say the conference co-chairs April Martel and Lory Oberst in their message to the delegates. "… we have planned out workshops and speakers that will guide you through finding the right funding, creating sustainable asset management, strengthening your housing policies and much more."

With a focus on funding and financing opportunities, this year's event will delve into crucial topics, such as on- and off-reserve housing, housing models across the country, partnership between First Nations, non-profits, local governments, and the construction sector, and community-driven approaches to housing management and construction.

The program includes interactive panel discussions, case studies, workshops, and networking sessions designed to facilitate knowledge sharing and relationship building. Renowned speakers and thought leaders will offer valuable perspectives on pressing issues facing First Nations housing infrastructure, while showcasing innovative approaches and success stories from across the region.

