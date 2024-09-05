Halifax to Host Indigenous Consultation & Engagement Conference This October

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Institute has announced the launch of the 8th Annual Conference on Indigenous Consultation & Engagement in Halifax, a premier event dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogue and partnership between Indigenous communities, natural resources sector, and government. The conference will take place October 8 – 9, 2024 at Atlantica Hotel and will bring together a diverse group of industry stakeholders, policymakers, and community leaders.

Conference co-chairs Renée Pelletier (Olthuis, Kleer, Townshend) and Tuma Young (Cape Breton University) will guide attendees through the latest developments in consultation practices, legal frameworks, and cultural sensitivities that are essential for building sustainable relationships with Indigenous communities.

Unlock insights and build partnerships at CI's Indigenous Consultation Conference in Halifax. Register today! Post this

Highlights of the conference include:

Keynote address by the CEO of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporation Association

Indigenous Leaders Roundtable with the Chiefs of Abegweit First Nation, St. Mary's First Nation, Fort Folley First Nation, and the CEO of Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat

Workshops and Breakout Sessions, designed to deepen understanding and provide actionable tools for effective consultation and engagement

Networking: Throughout two days, there will be nine opportunities with breakfasts, lunches and breaks to connect with your peers, forge new partnerships and meet potential clients.

"Halifax is the place to be with its dynamic and intriguing mix of heritage and culture. Indeed, the Mi'kmaq people have called this land home for more than 13,000 years. A marquee destination embracing a diversity of people, communities, shops, restaurants and nightlife, our city will present you with a truly original experience," - said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage in his message to the delegates.

With increased demand for urgent solutions to economic and infrastructure challenges, governments and indigenous groups face the tough task of managing competing priorities and balancing cumulative effects. Meanwhile, industries strive to accelerate their pace to meet rising demands, navigating the intricate dance of decision-making and coordination that requires significant time and effort.

To help accomplish these goals, CI's Conference on Indigenous Consultation & Engagement Atlantic will bring together consultation professionals from across the region to explore critical lessons learned and collaboratively develop innovative strategies to advance Indigenous consultation in the region.

Registration is now open! Visit: https://shorturl.at/Sb1RR

About the Canadian Institute:

Canadian Institute is a leading provider of conferences, summits, and forums for professionals in various industries across Canada, dedicated to facilitating knowledge exchange and networking opportunities.

SOURCE The Canadian Institute

Ratna Kubanova, [email protected]