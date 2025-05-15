Canadian Banks and Regulators to Meet in Toronto Amid Shifting Economic and Regulatory Landscape

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Senior executives from Canada's major banks and financial institutions will join government regulators in Toronto next month to address fast-moving regulatory and economic changes at the 24th Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime, hosted by the Canadian Institute.

Taking place June 25–26, 2025, at the One King West Hotel, the forum comes at a pivotal moment for the financial sector. Escalating U.S. tariffs and changes to the U.S. Corporate Transparency Act are intensifying cross-border compliance challenges for Canadian institutions.

In a March 2025 statement, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) confirmed that foreign entities qualifying as "reporting companies" must submit Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) under newly mandated deadlines. Canadian institutions will need to respond quickly to comply with evolving standards.

"There's a lot changing," said Karen Creen, conference co-chair and Chief Compliance Officer & Chief AML Officer at First Nations Bank of Canada. "We've moved into Gen 2 reporting with FINTRAC. We have the FATF mutual evaluation coming. There's the new reporting of sanctioned property that's going to FINTRAC. There's a lot of moving pieces, as always in AML."

Notable speakers at the forum include:

Tina Matos , Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director of Supervision, FINTRAC

, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director of Supervision, FINTRAC Gabriel Ngo , Director, Independent Review Office, Bank of Canada

Key Topics Include:

Lessons from U.S. regulatory actions against Canadian banks

Economic and compliance fallout from the U.S. election

Real estate and crypto sector exposure

FATF evaluation preparation and cross-border BOI reporting

