FIRST NATIONS EXECUTIVE EDUCATION CELEBRATES ITS SECOND GRADUATING CLASS

MONTREAL (TIOHTIÀ:KE), Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Earlier today, First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) proudly handed out certifications to the members of its second-ever cohort, formally recognizing that they had fulfilled all the requirements of the Becoming a Transformational Leader program. The certifications awarded recognize participants who have successfully completed the 'Becoming a Transformational Leader' development program.

The 17 participants, two-thirds of whom are women, are officials from First Nations governments or administrators from First Nations organizations. Together, they represent seven Nations and 10 communities. The graduates have completed all of the modules that make up the university-level certification program in strategic leadership. The FNEE curricula have been developed to enable First Nations leaders to strengthen their skills through a combination of traditional knowledge and contemporary management practices.

"With the second cohort coming to the end of their journey, it is clear to us that FNEE is meeting a real need for executive education among First Nations clients," said FNEE Director Manon Jeannotte. "We are already seeing the impact these programs are having on participants and their communities. My warmest congratulations go out to everyone in this second graduating class, along with my thanks for their commitment to their community and their Nation."

"On behalf of AFNQL, I want to congratulate the success of the second cohort of the First Nation Executive Education programs. Their personal commitment is an inspiration and will contribute to strengthen the governance of our communities. Nation building is no longer a goal, it is happening. As we prepare for the next cohorts of leaders, I want to pay tribute to the continued support of Executive Education HEC Montréal. Their contribution is also an important part of the achievements we celebrate today."

"We are proud to contribute to the development of leaders in First Nations governments and organizations," said Serge Lafrance, Director of Executive Education HEC Montréal. "By working together and respecting the contexts and approaches specific to First Nations, we hope to be positive and constructive allies. I congratulate our newest graduates for their perseverance, and I am grateful to our Indigenous and non-Indigenous trainers for all their hard work."

One of the defining features of FNEE is its innovative co-creation approach. Each course is developed jointly by HEC Montréal professors and First Nations trainers with recognized expertise in their field. The short programs are both future-focused and outward-looking, while still remaining rooted in the rich history of First Nations. They have been designed specifically around the needs, values and image of First Nations. Executive Education HEC Montréal has been a key partner and incubator during the development and rollout of this new school.

October 30 will be the start date for the third FNEE cohort, which will be made up of women from Quebec First Nations active in the political, entrepreneurial, administrative arenas as well as aspiring leaders.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONS EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

Launched on November 25, 2021, FNEE is the culmination of the vision of two McGill–HEC Montréal EMBA alumni, Manon Jeannotte (Mi'gma) and Ken Rock (Innu). Co-created with Executive Education HEC Montréal, FNEE offers university -level short programs in First Nations communities, in Montreal and online. This one-of-a-kind school brings together HEC Montréal faculty and First Nations trainers.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE EDUCATION HEC MONTRÉAL

For over 65 years, Executive Education HEC Montréal has been there to foster the growth of the people and organizations who drive the economy, training 9,000 executives, professionals and leaders every year.

Since 2018, Executive Education HEC Montréal has been an active member of UNICON, an international consortium of 115 business schools specializing in executive education.

Executive Education HEC Montréal is ranked 47th for open-enrolment and custom programs in the Financial Times' list of the world's top executive education programs. The same ranking puts us 1st in Quebec and 4th in Canada.

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS

Normand Ambroise Brenda Michel Innu, Uashat mak Mani Utenam Innu, Ekuanitshit Administrator, Centre Kapatakan Gilles

Administrator, Ekuanitshinnuat

Jourdain Management Company



Adéline Basile Nadia Mollen Innu, Ekuanitshit Innu, Unamen Shipu Administrator, Corporation de

Councillor, Council of the Innu of développement économique Ekuanitshinnuat Unamen Shipu



Audrey-Lise Basile Isabelle Napess Innu, Ekuanitshit Innu, Ekuanitshit Councillor, Council of the Innu of Ekuanitshit Administrator, Apuiat



Céline Cassivi Lorrie Ann Oke Mi'gma, Gespeg Kanien'kehá:ka, Kanehsatake Councillor, Mi'gmaq Nation of Gespeg Aspiring community leader



Derek Jeremy Einish Ève Pagé Naskapi, Kawawachikamach Wendat, Wendake Councillor, Naskapi Nation of

Aspiring community leader Kawawachikamach



Nicky Petiquay Sipi Flamand Atikamekw, Wemotaci Atikamekw, Manawan Administrator, First Nations of Quebec and Chief, Manawan Atikamekw Council Labrador Economic Development

Commission Sabryna Godbout

Wendat, Wendake Manon Tremblay Administrator, Puamun Meskenu Anicinapek8e, Pikogan

Councillor, Council of the First Nation of Vincent Jeannotte Abitibiwinni Mi'gma, Gespeg

Administrator, First Nations Human Shikuan Jean-Sébastien Vollant Resources Development Commission of Innu, Uashat mak Mani-Utenam Quebec Administrator, First Nations Quebec-

Labrador Youth Network Tammy Marie Martin

Mi'gma, Gesgapegiag

Councillor, Micmacs of Gesgapegiag Band







