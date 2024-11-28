First Nations, Canada and Manitoba come together to improve winter roads

WINNIPEG, MB, TREATY 1 TERRITORY, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Winter roads are a vital lifeline for remote First Nations, enabling the delivery of essential services and supplies to communities during the winter months. The Government of Canada is dedicated to working in partnership with First Nation communities and the Province of Manitoba to integrate the knowledge and experiences of First Nation leadership into winter road planning and climate adaptation strategies. This collaborative approach will enhance resilience and sustainability of the winter road network in the face of changing climate conditions.

Today, First Nations leaders gathered in Winnipeg with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services. This meeting, co-hosted by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), follows the roundtable held earlier this month in Ontario and provided an opportunity to discuss innovative solutions to the challenges faced by First Nation communities that rely on winter roads.

During the meeting, Minister Hajdu announced up to $20 million in additional funding over four years, beginning in 2024, to support upgrades and improvements to winter roads in Manitoba. The funding will be guided by the input of First Nations communities to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential goods and supplies.

Winter roads are essential and require collaboration between orders of government. While the Province of Manitoba is responsible for the winter road network, the Government of Canada, through Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), supports the province and First Nations with funding for the construction and maintenance of these roads. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, ISC allocated $8 million to support the winter road network and expects to provide a similar allocation, adjusted for inflation, for the 2024-25 winter road season.

The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate with partners to improve efficiencies in permitting processes for roads and water crossings.

Quotes

"Climate change is being felt throughout Canada. Perhaps nowhere is that more acute than the impact it is having on winter roads, which are a lifeline for many Indigenous communities in the North. The challenge of adapting to unpredictable winter road seasons is huge, but we continue to be there for First Nations to work on adaptive strategies as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The additional funding announced today by Minister Hajdu represents an important step toward addressing the challenges faced by First Nations relying on winter roads as a critical lifeline for essential goods and services. First Nations in Manitoba have been at the forefront of experiencing the impacts of climate change, and it is crucial that we work collaboratively to ensure the sustainability and safety of these networks. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs looks forward to continued engagement with Canada and Manitoba to ensure that the voices of First Nations are central to shaping the future of winter road planning and adaptation strategies."

Acting Grand Chief Betsy Kennedy

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

Quick facts

In Manitoba , over 2,200 kilometres of winter roads link 17 remote First Nations. Four of the 17 communities are reliant on diesel fuel for electricity generation.

, over 2,200 kilometres of winter roads link 17 remote First Nations. Four of the 17 communities are reliant on diesel fuel for electricity generation. On average, winter roads in the province are usually open for approximately 6 to 8 weeks (mid-to-late-January to mid-to-late-March).

While winter roads are mainly supported by fixed contribution agreements between federal and provincial governments, ISC monitors winter roads and provides some targeted infrastructure funding for their construction. ISC invested a total of $96.7 million in winter roads between April 2016 and June 30, 2024 .

in winter roads between and . Canada works in partnership with Ontario , Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta , and 54 First Nations to build, maintain and monitor the status of over 8,000 km of winter roads across the country.

