First Nations and the Government of Canada continue to strengthen partnership on climate action

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Since time immemorial, First Nations have been stewards of the lands, waters and ice. First Nations and the Government of Canada are working together to jointly advance efforts to address climate change.

Today, the First Nations-Canada Joint Committee on Climate Action (JCCA) released its sixth annual report to the Prime Minister and the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

The JCCA met several times in 2023, with each meeting offering an opportunity to strengthen relationships, share collective aspirations to advance First Nations climate leadership, improve federal climate policy and programming and take stock of the JCCA's accomplishments since 2017.

The Annual Report highlights the positive steps taken toward a building a stronger and more transparent climate partnership; one which includes meaningful opportunities for First Nations to influence the design of federal climate change programs and initiatives. It also highlights areas where further efforts are needed to guide and strengthen the JCCA's future activities. In particular, the JCCA remains focused on accelerating First Nations' full and effective participation in Canada's clean growth and climate change programs, including the implementation of Canada's National Adaptation Strategy.

In a year marked by devastating floods, fires and smoke that severely impacted many First Nations across the country, the JCCA shared and discussed mitigation and adaptation priorities. Key areas of focus included federal efforts to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, the release of the AFN National Climate Strategy, and ongoing efforts to strengthen the federal government's adherence to best practices and guidance developed by the JCCA to promote First Nations climate leadership.

Collaborative efforts continue towards the implementation of a dedicated JCCA website to improve transparency, accountability and engagement and to encourage intergenerational and intersectional dialogue on climate change.

For 2024, the JCCA has committed to making progress on the following five priorities:

Advancing First Nations Climate Leadership. Continuing to develop First Nations-specific indicators and criteria to report on the implementation of climate-related federal funding programs and outcomes for First Nations. Strengthening intergenerational and intersectional dialogue. Updating and reviewing the JCCA mandate. Enhancing transparency and broadening the reach of the JCCA.

The Government of Canada remains committed to engaging with First Nations as partners to inform the development and implementation of policies; and protect the environment for present and future generations.

Quotes

"First Nations are uniquely positioned to lead climate solutions. They have deep cultural and spiritual connections with the land, waters and ice and the living things that call them home. They also have long histories of living on, adapting to and stewarding their environments. For the past six years, the JCCA has shown how First Nations can and must be central to the development of effective climate policy. I commend the hard work of the JCCA in advancing priorities that will have lasting impacts for generations."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"First Nations, from coast-to-coast-to-coast are climate leaders, advancing urgent and transformative climate action in their lands and waters. The discussions hosted by the JCCA are important windows into the transformative approach First Nations bring to federal climate policy and programs. We are grateful for these spaces and look forward to ensuring that the discussions transcend the meeting room and lead to tangible impacts on the ground, led by First Nations."

– AFN Yukon Regional Chief, Kluane Adamek

"Indigenous Peoples have always been strong and responsible stewards of the land, air, and water. Using both Indigenous Knowledge systems and science, they are already leading the way toward a more climate-resilient future through climate monitoring, adaptation solutions, and the transition to clean energy. Through forums such as the JCCA, we are working closely with Indigenous partners to set the long-term, collaborative approach on climate – one that upholds and implements Indigenous Peoples' right to self-determination, right to participate in decision-making, and ensures access to predictable funding for climate action."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"First Nations have known for generations how to best protect their land. We have a lot to learn from them as we fight climate change and prepare to face its impacts. Tackling this challenge in a true nation-to-nation partnership is another example of how we can further reconciliation and better protect the environment."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Indigenous climate leadership must be a cornerstone of Canada's response to climate change. I am grateful to the work of the JCCA in helping to build important relationships with First Nations as we co-develop solutions to address climate change. By advancing Indigenous climate leadership, Canada is implementing Action 46 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan, while taking necessary action to fight climate change, create economic prosperity, and build a strong, healthy, sustainable future for Indigenous communities across Canada."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Joint Committee on Climate Action (JCCA), endorsed through the Assembly of First Nations Resolution No. 22/2017, was established in 2016, following a commitment by the Prime Minister and the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The JCCA seeks to promote First Nations' full and effective participation in federal climate action. It respects the governance, rights and leadership of First Nations and serves as a unique forum where First Nations' advocates and federal officials can collaborate on climate change priorities and policy.

The JCCA's mandate does not replace or alleviate the Crown of its duty to consult First Nations' rights holders at the local, regional and national levels on climate change issues.

Its work includes identifying barriers to First Nations' participation in decision-making and access to climate change programs, as well as identifying ways to advance First Nations' self-determination in climate action.

The JCCA is made up of First Nations' advocates from all regions of Canada , representatives of the Assembly of First Nations and Government of Canada officials from numerous federal departments, including, but not limited to: Environment and Climate Change Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Health Canada, Canadian Heritage, and Infrastructure Canada.

