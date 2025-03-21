OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, Canada's First Ministers met to discuss how to continue building a strong and united Canada. They reaffirmed their commitment to take action to capitalize on our economic strengths and to work together to address the threats of unwarranted and unjustified tariffs being imposed by the U.S. on Canadian imports. They shared their views on building a stronger Canadian economy.

"First Ministers discussed the need to foster procurement across the country to make it easier to buy Canadian. They highlighted that they are accelerating mutual recognition of products and professional credentials, while respecting Quebec's specificity, in order to maximize economic opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers. To support this, the Prime Minister committed that federal regulation would not be a barrier to free domestic trade. First Ministers emphasized that Canada is stronger when we are united, and that now more than ever, reducing trade barriers is a priority.

"First Ministers also discussed how to advance major projects across the country. Premiers acknowledged the Prime Minister's confirmation that the federal government intends to recognize provincial and territorial environmental assessment processes as effective in implementing a 'one project, one review' approach to getting projects built.

"First Ministers confirmed that a national trade corridor that connects the country from coast to coast to coast – to transport and export oil, gas, agricultural products, electricity, critical minerals, and other commodities – is a shared priority and is essential to support Canadian sovereignty and economic well-being. They agreed to continue discussions on advancing this work, contingent upon social acceptability. They also reaffirmed the need to bolster our Arctic security and fully realize the North's economic potential in collaboration with Indigenous partners. They underscored the importance of prioritizing major projects that benefit all Canadians, including those in the critical trade, energy, and public infrastructure sectors.

"First Ministers expressed concern about the impacts of China's recently announced tariffs on Canadian canola, peas, pork, and seafood. The Prime Minister affirmed that Canada will escalate its engagement with China at the highest level to seek the removal of these tariffs and will continue to do so while also ensuring the ongoing protection of Canada's automotive and manufacturing sectors and in alignment with key trading partners.

"First Ministers noted their desire to work together on issues of community safety and to have a further discussion on this topic on a priority basis.

"First Ministers agreed to continue to meet regularly to defend Canada's economy and sovereignty."

