First Goose Moon Table report highlights progress of Métis Nation on climate action

The Métis Nation has a deep connection to the natural environment and a history of adaptation and resiliency that positions them to be a leader in the fight against climate change. The Government of Canada recognizes that a full and effective partnership with the Métis Nation is crucial to advancing shared climate priorities and building resilience for future generations.

Today, the Goose Moon Table (previously the Métis Nation–Canada Joint Table on Clean Growth and Climate Change) released its first annual progress report detailing the fruits of that partnership.

Since 2017, the Métis National Council, its Governing Members, and federal officials have met nine times. During these meetings, they have strengthened relationships, shared information on joint policy development, and identified Métis-specific considerations for designing federal climate programs and delivering funding. This report documents those positive steps taken toward building a stronger Nation-to-Nation climate partnership that is outcome-oriented, rooted in Métis culture, and focused on enhancing the relationship to each other and to the land and water.

In April 2024, the Métis Nation released its National Climate Change Strategy, which outlines priorities, calls to action, and Métis-led solutions to address the changing climate.

For 2024, the Goose Moon Table committed to holding discussions and making progress in key areas, including:

Advancing Métis Nation climate priorities

Continuous improvement of federal programs and policy work

Self-determination through the Métis Nation's Climate Leadership Agenda

The Métis Nation and federal representatives continue to express a commitment to working together and remaining accountable for progress to advance Métis Nation climate leadership.

Quotes

"The Goose Moon Table is an example of Canada's commitment to a renewed relationship with the Métis Nation. It also demonstrates reconciliation in action through meaningful dialogue and shared progress in addressing climate change. I am grateful for the impressive work undertaken by all members of the Goose Moon Table. I look forward to many more years of sustained collaboration as we advance climate action and build stronger government-to-government partnerships that support Métis rights and self-determination.

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"I want to congratulate the Climate Change team for their work in continuing to convene the Goose Moon Table and supporting Métis Governments' priorities on climate. Though our work with our Governing Members, the federal government, and other partners in the Indigenous climate space, the Métis National Council is leading advocacy and policy efforts to ensure the Métis Nation shapes federal policy development as it relates to climate change."

– Cassidy Caron, President, Métis National Council

"The Métis Nation has been, and will continue to be, best placed to lead on climate action for their environments. The Goose Moon Table sets the long-term approach to partnership on climate change by advancing the Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda, which upholds and implements Métis self-determination. The Goose Moon Table has conducted excellent work, and this continued collaboration ensures we move forward on the path of reconciliation and climate change action."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Following joint commitments by the Prime Minister and the Métis National Council President in 2016, the Métis Nation–Canada Joint Table on Clean Growth and Climate Change (now the Goose Moon Table) was established in 2017.

The work of the Goose Moon Table includes identifying barriers to the Métis Nation's participation in decision-making and access to climate change programs, as well as identifying ways to advance Métis self-determination in climate action.

The Goose Moon Table acknowledges the need to include Indigenous Knowledge systems, uphold the minimum standards of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples—including the right to free, prior, and informed consent—and include the voices of Métis youth, women, Elders, and participants from across the Homeland.

In the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Budget 2022, the Government of Canada committed $29.6 million to co-develop and implement a model of partnership that empowers Indigenous-led climate action and leverages the transition to a net-zero economy to support efforts toward self-determination and the alleviation of socio-economic inequalities; and support the expression of Indigenous Science and Knowledge systems in national climate policy.

