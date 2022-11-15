FIRST BUILDING SEEKING NET-ZERO-CARBON STATUS FOR MONTONI IN LAVAL

Visuals available here

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montoni Group is proud to begin construction of its new building in Laval, aiming for both the Canada Green Building Council's Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) certification and LEED v4 CS (Core and Shell) Silver certification, with a ground-breaking ceremony held today.

Located between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Autoroute 13 in the Centre corporatif Laval X, the Building J facilities will offer the future tenant the highest industry standards in sustainable development certification. With a surface area of nearly 337,000 square feet, this industrial building is perfectly suited to the area's business vitality while being fully in line with the sustainable development values of the City of Laval, where it will be located. The building was designed by the firm Neuf Architectes. With a total investment of $70 million, construction is slated for completion in May 2023.

A sustainable building combining energy efficiency, environmental preservation and comfort

By incorporating the strictest environmental and energy efficiency practices and techniques, which go beyond current building standards, the project will revolve around a building with low environmental impact, not only saving energy and using water efficiently but also reducing greenhouse gases. A life-cycle analysis of the building is being carried out in order to lessen the carbon footprint associated with its construction and ensure the best choices are made. To make the building more energy efficient, photovoltaic panels will be installed on the roof. Building J will also provide its future occupants with a quality indoor environment thanks to the use of low-VOC-emission materials and filtration of the air coming from outside.

This dual certification will provide energy and water consumption savings of almost 50% and reduced GHG emissions.

"We are proud to be carrying out such a major project in terms of energy efficiency and water-management optimization, which is perfectly aligned with our mission and values. Montoni Group's aim is to build eco-responsible developments such as Building J, which also provides a healthier indoor environment for all of its occupants. We are convinced that this first building will serve as an example and inspiration for sustainable development in the construction industry."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

"This new project, which meets key ESG (environmental, social, governance) imperatives, will not only contribute to the attractiveness of the city but will demonstrate that it is possible to carry out major commercial infrastructure projects with sustainable development as a key component of the construction."

– Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. An LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a development of more than 6 million square feet in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Selection Group and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

