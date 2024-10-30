TREVI CONTINUES ITS SUPERSTORE MAKEOVERS

A customer experience reimagined in Gatineau built by MONTONI

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Trevi, in collaboration with Montoni Group, announces the launch of its Gatineau superstore makeover. Valued at $5 million, the project, designed by Provencher Roy, is part of the pool and spa giant's commitment to modernizing its stores with an emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. The project, which will offer Gatineau-area residents an entirely new shopping experience, is scheduled for completion in February 2025. The 18,000-square-foot reconstruction project, which includes a 3,000-square-foot mezzanine, will also create new interactive spaces to enhance the customer experience.

A modern customer experience

In 2023, Trevi embarked on a complete makeover of its superstores to offer customers a contemporary shopping experience adapted to today's needs. The project is designed to update infrastructure while showcasing new product models, such as the "Infinity" overflow pool, equipped with a high-quality reinforced membrane.

The enhancements will include a private room for customers to try out spas, offering them a tranquil setting in which to make an informed choice. The renovation of the Gatineau superstore reflects Trevi's confidence in the region's potential and the company's certainty that local customers will fully appreciate this new shopping experience.

"Teaming up with MONTONI will enable us to transform our Gatineau store while incorporating sustainable technologies. I can't wait to see our customers' reaction. It will be an experience they will remember!"

– Clément Hudon, founder, Trevi

A sustainable, environmentally friendly project

Montoni Group, a leader in sustainable construction, will build the new superstore. The project, which is targeting Distinction by MONTONI certification, has been designed to ensure the sustainability of the building and its occupants' wellness. The aim is to reduce drinking-water consumption by 30% and save more than 15% on energy consumption.

Employees and customers will also benefit from a dynamic environment, improved air quality and an abundance of natural light.

"This is our seventh project with Trevi. It is always rewarding to be able to accompany our customers as they grow, and to see their confidence renewed."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

About Trevi

Trevi is a family business founded in 1972 by Clément Hudon. At the time, the company's office and showroom consisted of a trailer and two above-ground pools located on Labelle Boulevard in Laval. Mr. Hudon and his partner decided to differentiate by prioritizing their customers' needs, a philosophy that evidently produced results, as 50 years later Trevi remains a major player in the pool and spa market.

With stores in Greater Montréal, Gatineau and Québec City, Trevi relies on a national and international distribution network to serve the residential and institutional segments of the North American and European markets.

As a manufacturer of products for in-ground and above-ground pools and spas made entirely in Québec, Trevi ranks among Québec's largest suppliers, with over 1,200 workers, according to Les Affaires newspaper.

The Trevi brand has built its success on its ability to quickly pinpoint its customers' needs and to react quickly, leveraging its strengths in design, innovation, and product research and development. Because Trevi controls every aspect of the product development, manufacturing and installation processes, it is able to provide its customers with the ultra-high-quality products that have made its reputation. This approach also means its after-sales service is second-to-none, thanks to the limited number of intermediaries and sub-contractors involved in its projects. www.trevi.com

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among its construction projects now under way, is targeting LEED certification for another close to 7 million square feet. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring zero-carbon building (ZCB) certification for nearly 4.5 million square feet. MONTONI's ambition is to build the real estate heritage of tomorrow that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com/en

