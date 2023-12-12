Office of the Fire Marshal Launches 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is kicking off the holiday season by sharing an important fire safety message. This message will be shared in partnership with the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council, the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association, and the Ontario Association of Fire Educators.

The winter months in Ontario see the highest number of fatal fires and during the holidays, it's easy to forget how important fire safety is to prevent tragedy. Last holiday season (November 2022 - January 2023) saw 33 fatal fires resulting in 40 fire deaths.

"Most home fires in Ontario are caused by unattended cooking. With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and celebrations often involving alcohol, it can be easy to get distracted and forget about fire safety," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Be prepared. Make sure your smoke alarms are working with monthly testing, batteries are replaced at least once a year and whenever the low battery warning sounds, and your smoke alarms are replaced after 10 years of service."

Over the next 12 days, the OFM will be sharing advice and recommendations to avoid behaviours that are often contributing factors to the fatal fires that are seen this time of year. You can follow along on the OFM's social media platforms for tips on common fire safety concerns.

"With the holiday season upon us, it is critical that fire safety be on everyone's mind," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "Mistakes can happen unintentionally but by being aware of potential risks and taking simple precautions, you can ensure a fire-safe holiday season."

Follow the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety on @ONFireMarshal on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and make sure you and your loved ones stay fire safe this holiday season.

