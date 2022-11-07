Fintech Confirms Annual General Meeting in December 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Fintech Select Ltd. ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSXV: FTEC) is pleased to confirm an annual general meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") to be held on December 21, 2022 ("Meeting Date"). The company's board of directors (the "Board") had initially planned to hold the meeting on November 9th, 2022; however, as a result of key management and Board availability, the Company rescheduled to the Meeting Date. The Company was placed on notice by TSX Venture Exchange for being outstanding in holding an Annual General Meeting("AGM") since the last one held on August 10, 2017.

The Meeting will be held online via the TSX platform, and the Company will press release more information on how to participate in the meeting or submit any proxy forms as the date approaches. This information will also be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile as and when disseminated.

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and e-wallet payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FintechSelect

https://twitter.com/fintech_select

https://www.instagram.com/fintechselect

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintechselect/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements including the Company's ability to be successful in actually cleansing its balance sheet. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of strategies or initiatives or future revenue levels. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Fintech Select Ltd.

For further information: Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO, Investor Relations @ - [email protected], 519-351-8647