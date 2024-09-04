Fintech Select Ltd Announces the Appointment of New Auditor

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Fintech Select Ltd. ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSXV: FTEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of CAN Partners LLP Chartered Professional Accounts as the company's new independent auditor, following the resignation of Wasserman Ramsay Chartered Professional Accountants ("Wasserman Ramsay") on account of exiting the public company auditing space. The Company was informed that the resignation was precipitated by retirement of Wasserman Ramsay's Kevin Ramsay, the Company's lead auditor. The new auditor appointment has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and will be presented for ratification at the upcoming shareholders' meeting.

"Mr. Ramsay has been an integral part of our financial oversight for many years, and we are deeply grateful for his dedication and contributions to our Company," said Mujir Muneeruddin, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and e-wallet payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously, to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FintechSelect

https://twitter.com/fintech_select

https://www.instagram.com/fintechselect

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintechselect/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments, such as the Company's ability to continuing improving its net income position, may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of strategies or initiatives or future revenue levels. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Fintech Select Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO, Investor Relations @ - [email protected], 519-351-8647