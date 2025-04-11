Fintech Select Ltd. Announces Issuance of Restricted Stock Units to Management, Directors, and Employees

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Fintech Select Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: FTEC) is pleased to announce that it has approved the issuance of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to members of its management team, board of directors, and employees, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The RSU grants are part of the Company's strategy to attract, retain, and reward high-performing individuals while aligning their interests with those of shareholders. The RSUs will vest over a one-year period, contingent on continued service and in accordance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan.

In total, three million and two hundred thousand (3,200,000) RSUs have been granted and allocated to executive management, non-executive directors, and employees. Final issuance is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX.

The RSUs were granted under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, which was previously approved by shareholders.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and e-wallet payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously, to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

