WENDAKE, QC, June 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) would like to express its profound dismay following the finding of an estimated 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. We support the conclusion of FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron that this is a "crime" of immeasurable sadness. As an ally to our communities, Nations, our survivors of residential schools and their descendants, the AFNQL is asking the Roman Catholic Church to release any records to allow them to heal once and for all.

"We are barely weeks after the first findings in Kamloops and already, more than a thousand potential graves may have been found at different sites. Although difficult and disheartening emotionally, the truth is finally manifesting itself. The violence our peoples experienced and the inter generational impacts that have resulted, causes much distress in our communities, and triggers unspeakable pain. We call on our allies, nationally and internationally, in putting pressure so that the truth be told, if reconciliation is to have any meaning," declared Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

All communities affected by such tragedies can count on the AFNQL' support to ensure that the fate of all of our children is not forgotten. Too often, we have been helpless witnesses to horrific stories rooted in the history of residential schools, but those days are over. The AFNQL would like to express its solidarity and friendship towards the Cowessess First Nation, their families, and relatives.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

