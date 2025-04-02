Financial Times Names Propel Holdings to its Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2025 List

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that it had been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas on the Financial Times' prestigious annual ranking.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2020 and 2023. The award list can be viewed on the Financial Times website .

"It's an honour to be included on the Financial Times' list of high-growth companies. Our placement is a direct result of our AI-powered technology, industry-leading products, the trust of our consumers and a commitment to sustainable, organic growth. From 2020 to 2023, we achieved 63 percent cumulative annual growth for revenue, 56 percent cumulative annual growth for net income, and 56 percent cumulative annual growth for adjusted net income1," said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer of Propel.

"Our remarkable growth reflects the millions of underserved consumers excluded from traditional financial institutions. With over 90 million underserved individuals across our markets, we remain committed to expanding access to credit worldwide. For us, growth isn't just measured in numbers, it's defined by impact," added Mr. Kinross.

Note: (1) Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Please refer to Propel's Q4 2024 MD&A available on SEDAR+ for further details concerning

these non-IFRS financial measures.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

