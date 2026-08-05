Financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2026 now online

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2026 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada, or

at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the second quarter of 2026 cover the period from April 1 to June 30, 2026.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]