OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are encouraged to talk about money this November during the 15th annual Financial Literacy Month, led by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC). This year's theme, "Talk Money," builds on the momentum of last year's campaign to help break the silence around personal finances.

Research shows that simply talking about money can boost financial confidence and lead to better financial outcomes. Earlier this year FCAC published From Clicks to Confidence: Using Quick Online Interventions to Increase Young Women's Financial Confidence and Behaviours. The report reveals the findings of a study which demonstrated that simply encouraging young women to reflect on and discuss their finances significantly enhanced their financial confidence and promoted positive financial behaviours.

Canadians are invited to take part in FCAC's $15 Stretch Challenge on social media by sharing how they made a modest amount of money go further--such as $15, the average hourly minimum wage across the country. Participants can use hashtags #FLM2025 and #TalkMoney to show support and inspire others to join the conversation.

FCAC encourages financial literacy stakeholders to spread the word this November by helping reduce the stigma around money-related topics and improving access to trustworthy financial help. The Financial Literacy Month campaign page includes practical information, tools and resources for Canadians and a promotional toolkit to help organizations make the most out of Financial Literacy Month. New this year, FCAC is offering a toolkit tailored specifically to libraries and community organizations.

By sharing our voices and encouraging others to join, we can help normalize talking about money and help Canadians navigate the financial marketplace with more confidence.

"Financial Literacy Month is a powerful opportunity to strengthen your financial knowledge. Everyone deserves to feel confident discussing money. The more voices we bring into the conversation, the greater the collective impact. Our continued collaboration with stakeholders across Canada remains the cornerstone of this campaign's success."

Shereen Benzvy Miller, Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada's (FCAC) mandate is to strengthen the financial literacy of Canadians and supervise the compliance of federally regulated financial entities, including banks, with their legislative obligations, codes of conduct and public commitments.





Financial Literacy Month in Canada began in 2011. Each November, organizations from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors promote the campaign and organize events and activities across the country, with the common goal of strengthening the financial literacy of Canadians.





The vision of the National Financial Literacy Strategy is a Canada where everyone can build financial resilience in an increasingly digital world. It recognizes that helping Canadians build financial resilience is a shared responsibility and requires collective action to support better financial outcomes for Canadians through changes in the financial ecosystem.





The National Financial Literacy Strategy highlights financial confidence as a key driver of financial resilience and well-being.





Financial literacy includes the skills and capacity to make informed financial decisions, as well as actions or behaviours that lead to positive financial outcomes. Financial literacy is considered an essential skill, like reading and writing.

