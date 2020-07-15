OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) protects financial consumers by strengthening the financial literacy of Canadians and ensuring that banks and other federally regulated entities comply with their legislative obligations, codes of conduct and public commitments.

As part of this commitment to protecting financial consumers, FCAC's Commissioner, Judith Robertson, chaired today the first meeting of the renewed Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (CPAC).

CPAC, composed of 15 members appointed by the FCAC Commissioner effective July 1, 2020, represents leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors who have significant experience in consumer protection and financial literacy. First established in 2017, CPAC contributes to FCAC's role as a national leader in financial consumer protection, and provides advice and shares insights on:

FCAC's priorities and objectives;

emerging trends, issues and research; and

other matters relevant to financial consumers.

Today's CPAC meeting focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and provided an opportunity for its members to contribute their unique perspectives on the implications of the pandemic on the financial well-being of Canadians, the response of governments and financial institutions to the crisis, and the issues and trends effecting various regions and population groups across the country. The outcome of today's meeting will help inform and shape FCAC's response to the pandemic going forward.

Quote

"CPAC plays an important role in helping advance the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada's mandate and I look forward to working with this accomplished and regionally diverse group of leaders to help support and protect Canadian financial consumers – a responsibility that is even more important during these unprecedented and challenging times. CPAC will help us develop a deeper understanding of the most critical issues and trends shaping the financial sector across Canada and their implications for consumers."

- FCAC Commissioner Judith Robertson

Members of FCAC's Consumer Protection Advisory Committee

Millie Acuna , SEED Winnipeg ( Winnipeg, Manitoba )

, SEED Winnipeg ( ) Lise Estelle Brault , Autorité des marchés financiers ( Montreal, Quebec )

, Autorité des marchés financiers ( ) Martin Coppack , Fair by Design ( London, United Kingdom )

, Fair by Design ( ) Christian Corbeil , Option consommateurs ( Montreal, Quebec )

, Option consommateurs ( ) Robin Erica Ford , Robin Ford Consulting ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

, Robin Ford Consulting ( ) Gail E. Henderson , Queen's University Faculty of Law ( Kingston, Ontario )

, Queen's University Faculty of Law ( ) George Iny , Automobile Protection Association ( Montreal, Quebec )

, Automobile Protection Association ( ) Kelley Keehn , The Prosperity Factor ( Edmonton, Alberta )

, The Prosperity Factor ( ) Marc Lacoursière, Université Laval , Faculté de droit ( Quebec , Quebec )

, Faculté de droit ( , ) Don Mercer , Consumers Council of Canada ( Ladysmith, British Columbia )

, Consumers Council of Canada ( ) Elizabeth Mulholland , Prosper Canada ( Toronto, Ontario )

, ( ) Glen Padassery , Financial Services Regulatory Authority ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Financial Services Regulatory Authority ( ) Michelle Pommells , Credit Counselling Canada ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Credit Counselling Canada ( ) Michael Thom , CFA Societies Canada ( Toronto, Ontario )

, CFA Societies Canada ( ) Benjamin R. Wolthers , Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick ( Fredericton, New Brunswick )

Quick facts

FCAC is an independent federal government agency mandated to protect Canadian financial consumers. FCAC supervises federally regulated financial entities, ensuring that they comply with consumer protection measures set out in legislation, public commitments, and codes of conduct. It also promotes financial education to strengthen the knowledge, skills and confidence of Canadians and raise awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities.

Member appointments to this committee are for specified tenures of up to 3 years. Members were selected based on principles of openness, transparency and merit. In order to reflect Canada's diversity, particular consideration was given to candidates' geographic location and representation.

Related links

Stay connected

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, 613-941-4168, [email protected]

Related Links

fcacacfc.gc.ca

