Finalists for 28th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced

2020 new product trends reflect Canadians' continued interest in plant-based food products and an increase of in-home cooking. New specialty award will recognize excellence in ethnic products

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the finalists for the 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.

The 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix finalists represent the 124 most impressive new food and consumer packaged goods products launched into the Canadian market in 2020.

Canadian Grand Prix Finalist Seal (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada) Some of the finalist product samples (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Submissions came from established companies as well as new suppliers, smaller boutiques, and family-owned retailers from across Canada.

"Canadians spent more time at home in 2020 than ever in recent memory," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Canadians are craving products to prepare at home that satisfy their needs for flavour adventures. They are looking for new taste experiences from dishes made with high quality ingredients and that can appeal to various taste preferences."

"I am fascinated each year with how the finalist products reflect the changing interests of Canadians," said Marcus A. von Albrecht, chef and jury chair who has overseen the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards judging for 22 years. "The plant-based category continues to grow. We are also seeing incredible development in superior quality vegan cheese products and decadence in Italian meat trays, dairy cheeses, and desserts. Packaging is also evolving with simpler design and clear covers, reflecting consumers' growing desire to visually see food products before buying them."

This year's jury of 33 food and grocery industry experts evaluated products based on innovation, taste, texture, consumer value, and packaging. The rigorous evaluation process requires that to become a finalist, a product needs to receive an overall score of at least 70 per cent. Jurors review food and non-food products in the four categories of innovation and originality, product characteristics, presentation and packaging, and overall consumer value. Finalists can use the prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award finalist seal on their products. Finalists also receive extensive exposure in a variety of digital and printed publications, distributed to Canadians across the country.

This year, Retail Council of Canada, in consultation with the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce, created a new specialty award to recognize excellence in ethnic products in recognition of Canadians' appetite for a more diverse palette of products and emerging brands. The Excellence in Ethnic Products Award will be presented to a product that impresses the jury, aligns to consumers' needs and demonstrates ethnic origins of the ingredients or method of manufacturing.

The winners of the 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix will be announced June 3, 2021 in a virtual gala event.

See the complete list of Canada Grand Prix New Product Award Finalists or view them with photos on our website.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

RCC grocery members represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.

