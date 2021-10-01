Finalists will be challenged to explain how their technology-based solution can positively impact older Canadians and/or caregivers.

This year's winner will receive $25,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes. A runner-up will also be eligible for a $10,000 cash prize. We would like to thank our key sponsors, the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) and the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), as well as Bereskin & Parr for its sponsorship and intellectual property services prize.

The finalists are:

Braze Mobility Inc.

Hyivy Health

ImaginAble Solutions

Neighborli

PROVA Innovations

StrongerU Senior Fitness

Read about the finalists here.

Finalists will each deliver a five-minute pitch followed by a Q&A with a panel of expert judges. The competition will air and winners will be announced on October 7, 2021 during AgeTech Innovation Week, a free virtual event for anyone with an interest in technology and aging.

To watch the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge, register here. You will also have access to exciting panels, workshops, networking opportunities and catalytic conversations as part of AgeTech Innovation Week, October 4-8, 2021, hosted by AGE-WELL.

AGE-WELL thanks all startups and entrepreneurs who submitted applications to the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge, and congratulates the finalists. We received a record number of applications this year.

For the last six years, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that empowers older Canadians to live healthy, independent and engaged lives, while driving forward Canada's AgeTech sector.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. https://agewell-nce.ca/

SOURCE AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE)

For further information: Media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Related Links

http://agewell-nce.ca/

