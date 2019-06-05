Finalists announced in competition that will recognize top innovators in Canada's technology and aging sector

Five finalists will compete in each of three regional pitch events held in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. The winner of each regional competition will receive $15,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes.

Finalists competing in Montreal (June 13):

HomeEXCEPT

Soft Biomed

Tenera

Urban Farms Organic

Walk-Well Universe

Finalists competing in Vancouver (July 16):

AltumView Systems

Luxsonic Technologies

StrongerU Senior Fitness

Tochtech Technologies

True Angle Medical Technologies

Finalists competing in Toronto (July 25):

BISEP

Cosm Medical

iMerciv

Just Vertical

LPM on the Brain

"We're thrilled to be hosting this competition that will recognize top startups in Canada's technology and aging sector, and support entrepreneurship," says Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Co-Director and CEO of the AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence.

"AGE-WELL thanks all the startups who submitted applications and congratulates the finalists. We can't wait to see which ones emerge as winners and to welcome them to our network where their innovations will be nurtured in order to have the greatest impact possible."

AGE-WELL, Canada's Technology and Aging Network, brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

"As Canada's aging population grows, AGE-WELL is connecting inventive minds to work together to deliver real-world solutions to support seniors and caregivers―and to build Canada's capacity as a global leader in technologies for healthy aging," says Dr. Mihailidis.

Finalists in the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge: Startup Edition were selected by a panel drawn from AGE-WELL's business development team, Core Facility in Entrepreneurship and Older Adult and Caregiver Advisory Committee.

Sponsors of the competition are: CARP, Fasken, Hacking Health, The Impact Centre at the University of Toronto, MEDTEQ, Ontario Brain Institute, and YouAreUNLTD.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. ( https://www.agewell-nce.ca/ , @AGEWELL_NCE ) is a pan-Canadian network that brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program.

