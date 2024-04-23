Finalists announced for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism , honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.

Through this prestigious award, the CJF has since 1996 recognized news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

"Last year, Canadian news organizations – large and small, new and old – provided their audiences with stories that helped shape both the country and its communities," says jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus at Carleton University's School of Journalism. "Our finalists have explored a broad range of subjects – climate, healthcare, governance, hate crimes, Indigenous issues, government scandals involving elections tampering, healthcare, COVID-19 spending, and land development.

"At a time when journalism and news organizations are being besieged from all sides about what they cover and how they cover it, it is encouraging to see the quality and depth of reporting all these stories feature -- ample evidence that despite the external pressures there remains a sound foundation for Canadian journalism to build on for the future."

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

All finalists' story submissions are available on our Awards page.

The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The 2024 CJF Awards are generously supported by CIBC, Rogers Communications, Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, MobSquad, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Intact, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada Life, Scotiabank, Canadian Bankers Association, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, RBC, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, The Balsillie Family Foundation, Bennett Jones LLP, Canadian Women's Foundation, CDPQ, Davies, Desjardins, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, Sunnybrook Foundation, Tom's Place, and The Woodbridge Company Ltd. In-kind sponsorship is provided by Bespoke Audio Visual, MLSE and Porter Airlines.

The CJF Jackman Award jury members are:

Christopher Waddell (chair);

(chair); Sonali Verma , Media and technology executive consultant;

, Media and technology executive consultant; Manjula Dufresne , former producer, The National , CBC News Network;

and

, former producer, , CBC News Network; and Wendy Metcalfe , vice-president of content and editor-in-chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Josh Gurfinkel, Director of Operations, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected] .

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: contact Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected].