SAINT-HUBERT, QC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Manon Jeannotte presided over two Lieutenant Governor's Medal presentation ceremonies, held on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., at the 438th Tactical helicopter Squadron of the Saint-Hubert Garrison.

"Your contribution reflects the human richness of Quebec and reminds us that it is together, through respect and cooperation, that we shape our future," declared the Honourable Manon Jeannotte.

The 110 recipients of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec’s Medals and the King Charles III Coronation Medal were honoured during the ceremonies held at the 438th Tactical Helicopter Squadron at the Saint-Hubert Garrison on May 10, 2025. (CNW Group/Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec)

A total of 110 citizens were honoured for their remarkable contribution to Quebec society, receiving the Lieutenant Governor's Medals in the Youth (51) and Seniors (55) categories as well as the King Charles III coronation Medal (4).

The Lieutenant Governor's Medals

The Lieutenant Governor's Medals aim to recognize the commitment, determination, and selflessness of citizens from all regions of Quebec who have had, or continue to have, a positive influence within their community or across the province.

There are five categories:

The Youth Medal

The Seniors Medal

The Medal for Exceptional Merit

The First Nations Medal

The Inuit Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

*Available upon request for journalists: media kit, list of recipients, quotes, and photos.

www.lieutenante-gouverneure.quebec

Stay connected :

Facebook.com/LieutenanteGouverneureQC

Instagram.com/LGQuebec

Linkedin.com/company/LGQuebec

Youtube.com/@LGQuebec

Bsky.app/@LGQuebec

Be the first to know!

Subscribe to our media advisories and press releases, and never miss an update by creating an account at: https://qgov.newswire.ca/qmail/.

SOURCE Cabinet de la Lieutenante-gouverneure du Québec

Source : Ian Préfontaine, Communications and media relations officer, Cabinet of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, 514-943-7625, [email protected]