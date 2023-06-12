12 Jun, 2023, 15:49 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar
GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections to be held on June 19, 2023, in the electoral districts of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (Quebec), Oxford (Ontario), Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) and Portage–Lisgar (Manitoba).
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
