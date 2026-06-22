Federal Seats Are Vacant in North Vancouver-Capilano and Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton

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Elections Canada

Jun 22, 2026, 15:41 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -

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