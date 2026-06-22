Federal Seats Are Vacant in North Vancouver-Capilano and Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -

On Monday, June 22, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seats for North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia) and Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot–Acton (Quebec) are vacant. By-elections will take place to fill the vacant seats.

The date of the by-elections must be announced between July 3, 2026, and December 19, 2026. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between July 3, 2026, and December 19, 2026. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-elections must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the North Vancouver–Capilano and Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot–Acton by-elections can be held is Monday, August 10, 2026.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]