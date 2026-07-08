A Federal Seat Is Vacant in Beaches--East York (Ontario)

News provided byElections Canada
Jul 08, 2026, 13:41 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -
- On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Beaches--East York (Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between July 18, 2026, and January 3, 2027. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election must be held on a Monday at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the by-election in Beaches--East York (Ontario) can be held is Monday, August 24, 2026.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article