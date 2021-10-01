Filo Mining Virtually Opens the Market

Filo Mining is a Lundin Group company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol Project, which hosts a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with a large porphyry copper-gold system. The company has embarked on its largest ever drill campaign, to drive forward their understanding of the deposit geology, geometry and controls on mineralization. For more information please visit https://www.filo-mining.com/ .

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

