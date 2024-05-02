Hypercharge Networks Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - David Bibby, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hypercharge Networks Corp. (the "Company" or "Hypercharge") (TSXV: HC), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations.

