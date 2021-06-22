Filipino and Chinese Healthcare Workers Held Down by Doug Ford's Wage Cap to Speak Out at Press Conference

Bill 124, which was legislated by Doug Ford's Ontario government in 2019, limits compensation increases to 1% a year for all public sector workers, dooms healthcare workers to a wage cut, and fails to reward their fierce dedication to those they care for, says SEIU Healthcare, a union representing over 60,000 healthcare workers in Ontario.

The wage cap also includes benefits, which limits the ability of these workers to negotiate much-needed increases to mental health supports like psychotherapy and post traumatic stress disorder counselling.

WHEN: Filipino Conference: Wednesday, June 23 – 9:30 a.m. -

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82702037284

Chinese Conference: Wednesday, June 23 – 10:30 a.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89514947724

