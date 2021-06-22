Filipino and Chinese Healthcare Workers Held Down by Doug Ford's Wage Cap to Speak Out at Press Conference
Jun 22, 2021, 12:08 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontline Filipino and Chinese healthcare workers will speak at virtual media conferences on Wednesday to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them and how Doug Ford's Bill 124 will make things even harder for them moving forward. These workers are calling on Bill 124 to be repealed immediately.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Ontario's healthcare system, where a large percentage of the service workers in hospitals, long-term care homes and homecare come from Asian pacific islander communities.
Bill 124, which was legislated by Doug Ford's Ontario government in 2019, limits compensation increases to 1% a year for all public sector workers, dooms healthcare workers to a wage cut, and fails to reward their fierce dedication to those they care for, says SEIU Healthcare, a union representing over 60,000 healthcare workers in Ontario.
The wage cap also includes benefits, which limits the ability of these workers to negotiate much-needed increases to mental health supports like psychotherapy and post traumatic stress disorder counselling.
WHEN: Filipino Conference: Wednesday, June 23 – 9:30 a.m. -
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82702037284
Chinese Conference: Wednesday, June 23 – 10:30 a.m.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89514947724
SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca
For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Head of Strategic Communications, 416-529-8909, [email protected]
