FILAMENT HEALTH APPOINTS NEW MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ADVISORY COUNCIL

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Konstantin Adamsky of Negev Capital to its Board of Directors, and Jeff Chilton of Nammex to the Company's Advisory Council.

Konstantin Adamsky, PhD, is the Chief Operating Officer of Negev Capital, a psychedelic medical intervention investment fund that has made 20 investments to date. He has a long demonstrated track record in pharmaceutical R&D. Dr. Adamsky served as a VP Operations and Technology at Levco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CEO and VP Operations at Regenera Pharma LTD, and Director and co-CEO at Targia Pharmaceuticals. He has also held positions at Compugen and the Weizmann Institute of Science. He is Co-founder and Director of Celleska Pty, Australian Cell & Gene Therapy Incubator. Dr. Adamsky holds a Ph.D from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel.

Jeff Chilton is the Founder of Nammex, a company specialized in the development and manufacture of functional mushroom extract powders. Mr. Chilton studied ethnomycology at the University of Washington and in 1973 began a 10 year career as a large scale commercial mushroom grower. He is the co-author of the highly acclaimed book The Mushroom Cultivator. In 1989, Mr. Chilton established Nammex, the first company to supply medicinal mushroom extracts to the nutritional supplement industry. In 1997, he organized the first organic certification workshop for mushroom production in China, where 85% of the world's mushrooms are grown. Mr. Chilton is a founding member of the World Society for Mushroom Biology and Mushroom Products and a member of the International Society for Mushroom Science since 1978. He is also a council member of the International Society for Medicinal Mushrooms.

Filament's Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn, commented: "We welcome the decades of industry knowledge and experience that Dr. Adamsky and Mr. Chilton will bring to Filament. Their appointments demonstrate the calibre of our platform and we look forward to gathering important insights from them both."

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

