FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES TWO PHASE 2 RESEARCH TRIALS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON

UCL will study PEX010, the company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, in trials investigating human perception, cognition, and therapeutic optimization

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTC: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has partnered with University College London (UCL) to supply its botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, for two phase 2 research trials. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHPRA)-approved trials will explore the effects of PEX010 on brain function, perception, and psychological wellbeing.

"These studies represent two important frontiers in psychedelic research," said Dr. Jeremy I Skipper, Principal Investigator for both trials and Professor at UCL. "We will examine both how preparation methods influence therapeutic and cognitive outcomes, and how psilocybin interacts with sensory and cognitive systems to shape perception. Together, these studies offer valuable insight into the therapeutic potential and fundamental mechanisms of psychedelic compounds. They would not be possible without the support of Filament Health."

The first of the two trials, led by Rosalind McAlpine, is a randomised controlled study evaluating the impact of the Digital Intervention for Psychedelic Preparation, a novel 21-day self-guided programme designed to enhance therapeutic outcomes of psychedelic experiences. Participants are randomly assigned to one of two structured preparatory pathways: a meditation-based intervention or a music-based control condition, both delivered through the same digital platform. Following the 21-day programme, all participants undergo a supervised 25 mg psilocybin session at UCL. The study aims to assess how different preparatory strategies influence the quality of the psychedelic experience, levels of psychological readiness, and changes in mental wellbeing. In addition to these outcomes, the trial evaluates intervention adherence, user engagement, and the acceptability of the digital platform - informing the design of future large-scale efficacy trials.

The second trial, led by Oris Shenyan, Amplifying Experimentally Induced Hallucinations With "Micro" Doses of Psilocybin, will explore how low doses of psilocybin affect the perception of geometric hallucinations and pareidolia, which is the tendency to see meaningful patterns in ambiguous stimuli – such as seeing faces in clouds. Building on models of excitatory visual cortex dynamics, the study will assess how low dose psilocybin-induced neural excitation interacts with external sensory input to shape hallucinatory experiences under controlled conditions.

"Understanding how preparation style and dose affect the psychedelic experience is vital for advancing safe, effective psychedelic therapies," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Co‐Founder at Filament Health. "We are proud to support these pioneering studies at one of the world's preeminent research institutions."

PEX010 is authorized for investigation in 53 clinical trials worldwide for 14 mental health indications.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTC:FLHLF)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

