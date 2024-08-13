FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES MAJOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY EXPANSION

Developments include acceptance of 12 Australian patents, issuance of 5 Canadian patents and 3 patents in the United States

Filament's industry-leading global IP portfolio contains 46 allowed patents relating to the extraction, purification, standardization, and delivery of naturally-derived psychedelic APIs

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (Cboe CA: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has expanded its intellectual property (IP) portfolio with the acceptance of twelve patents by IP Australia for processes relating to the development of botanical psychedelic drugs. Filament has been issued a further five patents by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), and three patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), also for methods of extraction, purification, standardization, and delivery of naturally-derived psychedelic drug candidates.

"Our intellectual property represents a unique derisking of the psychedelic business model," said Taran Grey, Director of Intellectual Property at Filament Health. "Our patents do not protect just one of thousands of possible synthetic polymorphs, but rather the most efficient means to produce naturally-derived, complex APIs with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. We will continue to grow our operations globally with confidence in the security of our innovations."

Australia is currently the only country in the world to allow authorized psychiatrists to prescribe psilocybin. Filament is actively developing its network of domestic Australian partners, and completed an export of PEX010, its botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to Reset Mind Sciences in Perth, Western Australia earlier this year - the first botanical psilocybin to be exported to Australia.

"As the premier global supplier of cGMP botanical psilocybin, the protection of Filament's drug candidates and intellectual property is critical for the distribution of our drug products to support clinicians, patients and the continuation of psychedelic research and development around the world," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Filament Health. "We are pleased to see that our innovative technology continues to be recognized internationally."

Filament holds a total of 46 accepted patents from Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (CBOE CA:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

MEDIA RELATIONS: Anna Cordon, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]; INVESTOR RELATIONS, [email protected]