FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER NAGOYA PROTOCOL-COMPLIANT SHIPMENT OF IBOGA FROM GABON

The botanical raw material was shipped to Filament's Vancouver facility for analysis and development into ibogaine extract

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced the completion of the first-ever Nagoya Protocol-compliant import of Tabernanthe iboga root from Gabon to Filament's Metro Vancouver research and development facility.

The import was authorized by the Gabonese government under the Nagoya Protocol, an international agreement which ensures sharing of the benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources in a fair and equitable way, and the Gabonese Convention on Biological Diversity. The iboga root will undergo analysis at Filament's facility, and be transformed into total alkaloid iboga extract, in partnership with Terragnosis, a company dedicated to producing ethically sourced and high quality ibogaine and iboga extracts.

"This is a significant accomplishment which will facilitate important healing work, while also supporting communities in Gabon," said Jonathan Dickinson, Founder of Terragnosis. "We have partnered closely with Filament Health, as well as with Blessings of the Forest Gabon and the A2E community that had such foresight to begin planting iboga almost 20 years ago. We are dedicated to this pathway of ensuring access and benefits for traditional knowledge holders in Gabon going forward."

Iboga is a shrub which is native to Central Africa and contains ibogaine, a psychoactive compound. Traditionally used for ritual and ceremonial practices, iboga and ibogaine are believed to show promise for treating mental health conditions like substance use disorder. The first batch of extract will be delivered to Terragnosis' partner, Ambio Life Sciences , which operates several retreat facilities in Mexico.

"Filament Health has the preeminent botanical extraction expertise and regulatory proficiency in the psychedelic industry," said Benjamin Lightburn, CEO and Co-Founder of Filament Health. "We're proud to combine these skills to accomplish the first ever Nagoya Protocol-compliant shipment of iboga from Gabon, and explore this promising yet under-researched drug."

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the agreement between the Companies and the commercialization of Filament's natural psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010 (25 mg). There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Companies' plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Companies will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS, Anna Cordon, Director of Communications, [email protected]; INVESTOR RELATIONS, [email protected]