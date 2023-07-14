FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company today announced a change of auditor from Crowe MacKay LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective July 14, 2023 and the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective July 14, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

"We thank Crowe MacKay for their service and we are pleased to announce that MNP will be our auditor going forward," said Warren Duncan, Chief Financial Officer at Filament Health.

The resignation of the Former Auditor has been considered and accepted, and the appointment of the Successor Auditor has been considered and approved, by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51 – 102"), the Company has delivered a copy of a change of auditor notice (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor. The Former Auditor has provided its written response confirming that it agrees with the statements in respect of the Former Auditor, and the Successor Auditor has provided its written response confirming that it agrees with the statement in such Notice, except that it is not in a position to agree or disagree with the Company's statement that that there have been no reportable events. The Notice and both responses have been filed on SEDAR.

There were no modified opinions expressed in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recent financial years or any subsequent periods. There were no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in NI 51 – 102) in connection with the audits for the two most recently completed fiscal years or any subsequent periods.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

