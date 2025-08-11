FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTC: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, released its second quarter financial results and operational highlights for the period ended June 30, 2025.

"This quarter, we took deliberate steps to position Filament Health for long-term growth, including streamlining our public listings to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency. We advanced our clinical and licensing portfolio with two significant developments: securing an exclusive global license for intellectual property and data usage from a Phase 2 study of psilocybin as a treatment for cocaine use disorder, and receiving approval to initiate a Phase 2 trial of our botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, for the treatment of prolonged brief disorder in Sweden," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Filament Health. "These achievements reflect our commitment to pioneering psychedelic drug development while managing our resources strategically, ensuring that we are well-positioned to continue delivering on our mission. The demand for botanical psychedelic treatments continues to grow as noted by the recent approval of PEX010 for compassionate use in Germany for administration to a patient suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD) - the EU's first ever approval of psilocybin for compassionate use."

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:

On May 28, 2025 , the Company's common shares shifted from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTC Pink Limited Information tier, and its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was terminated.

, the Company's common shares shifted from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTC Pink Limited Information tier, and its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was terminated. On May 6, 2025 , the Company held a Special Meeting for the voluntary delisting of its common shares from CBOE Canada, which was approved by shareholder vote, and the Company was delisted from the CBOE Canada Exchange as of May 21, 2025 .

, the Company held a Special Meeting for the voluntary delisting of its common shares from CBOE Canada, which was approved by shareholder vote, and the Company was delisted from the CBOE Canada Exchange as of . On April 9, 2025 , the Company closed a financing of $961,275 further to the issuance of units, comprised of a secured convertible debenture of the company and a warrant.

, the Company closed a financing of further to the issuance of units, comprised of a secured convertible debenture of the company and a warrant. Cash and cash equivalents of $679,972 ;

; Cash used in operating activities of $592,136 ; and total revenues of $259,013 .

Q2 2025 Operational Highlights:

On June 17, 2025 , the Company announced that it entered into an exclusive global license agreement with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for intellectual property related to a recently completed Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial of psilocybin as a treatment for cocaine use disorder.

, the Company announced that it entered into an exclusive global license agreement with the for intellectual property related to a recently completed Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial of psilocybin as a treatment for cocaine use disorder. On June 11, 2025 , the Company announced that the Swedish Ethical Review Authority and Swedish Medical Products Agency have authorized a double-blind Phase 2 clinical trial studying its botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, at Linkoping University, for the treatment of prolonged grief disorder.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTC:FLHLF)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

